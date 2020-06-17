Cynthia Rude
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
{span}Cynthia Kay Rude (Dusick), died peacefully, in her sleep on Saturday June 13, 2020. {/span}
Cindy was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on October 29, 1952 to Clarence "Beud" Dusick and Delores Spencer (Washburn). She was a graduate of Chi-Hi in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Cindy loved spending time outdoors gardening, laying out in the sunshine and boating/fishing. She was an avid bird watcher and knew everything about each bird that would visit her feeders. She and her husband Craig were married for over 30 years and spent a lot of time in their yard working on various projects. Cindy also loved to cook and bake for her family and had a special knack for the art. She spent many years as a cook for Black River Child Care Center and then the Ho-Chunk Head Start program in Tomah, WI.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Allen Wilcox of Tennessee; daughter, Lacy Jane Rude and her partner Ryan O'Dea of Poynette, Wi; her grandchildren, Graham and Everett Ducommun of Poynette, beloved siblings Judy Lessard of Cape Coral, FL, Deanna Anderson of Osseo, Mike Dusick of Chippewa Falls, Peggy Vold of Eau Claire, {span}Jan Dusick of Eau Claire,{/span} David Dusick of Fall Creek, Dennis Dusick of Eau Claire & Donnie Johnson of Eau Claire, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will remember her fondly.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence "Bud" Dusick and Delores E. Spencer, her brother Tim Dusick and her husband, Craig Rude.
{span}There will be a celebration of Cindy's life held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26th at Torgerson's Funeral Home, 408 Water St. in Black River Falls. If you are unable to attend and would like to pass along flowers, donations or condolences, these can be sent to: Lacy Rude and family at {/span}
{span}N 3307 State Rd. 22 Poynette, Wi 53955. {/span}
{span}Torgerson's Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements. {/span}



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torgerson Funeral Home
408 N Water St
Black River Falls, WI 54615
(715) 284-4321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved