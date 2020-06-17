Cynthia Rude

{span}Cynthia Kay Rude (Dusick), died peacefully, in her sleep on Saturday June 13, 2020. {/span}

Cindy was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on October 29, 1952 to Clarence "Beud" Dusick and Delores Spencer (Washburn). She was a graduate of Chi-Hi in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Cindy loved spending time outdoors gardening, laying out in the sunshine and boating/fishing. She was an avid bird watcher and knew everything about each bird that would visit her feeders. She and her husband Craig were married for over 30 years and spent a lot of time in their yard working on various projects. Cindy also loved to cook and bake for her family and had a special knack for the art. She spent many years as a cook for Black River Child Care Center and then the Ho-Chunk Head Start program in Tomah, WI.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Allen Wilcox of Tennessee; daughter, Lacy Jane Rude and her partner Ryan O'Dea of Poynette, Wi; her grandchildren, Graham and Everett Ducommun of Poynette, beloved siblings Judy Lessard of Cape Coral, FL, Deanna Anderson of Osseo, Mike Dusick of Chippewa Falls, Peggy Vold of Eau Claire, {span}Jan Dusick of Eau Claire,{/span} David Dusick of Fall Creek, Dennis Dusick of Eau Claire & Donnie Johnson of Eau Claire, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will remember her fondly.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence "Bud" Dusick and Delores E. Spencer, her brother Tim Dusick and her husband, Craig Rude.

{span}There will be a celebration of Cindy's life held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26th at Torgerson's Funeral Home, 408 Water St. in Black River Falls. If you are unable to attend and would like to pass along flowers, donations or condolences, these can be sent to: Lacy Rude and family at {/span}

{span}N 3307 State Rd. 22 Poynette, Wi 53955. {/span}

{span}Torgerson's Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements. {/span}







