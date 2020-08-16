Dagny Johnson

Dagny Elizabeth Johnson, 95, stepped into heaven on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1924 to Osman and Emma (Kildahl) Musum. She grew up on Hudson Street in Eau Claire.
Dagny was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. She married D.W. (Bill) Johnson on July 12, 1947.
She was 5 years old when her parents bought "The Cottage" on Prairie Lake in Chetek, and she spent most summer weekends there until 1991. She and Bill raised their 4 children on Market St. in Eau Claire. They had many fun occasions for their kids and grandkids, including "Pretend It's Summer" parties in January, complete with a grill and lawn chairs in a snowbank.
Dagny began her career as a clerk at Luther Hospital and ended up being office manager. She also worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and for Dr. Caryn Schulz.
After Bill died in 1991, Dagny began traveling with her daughter, going on numerous cruises, including a European vacation. She also visited Norway and spent time with relatives of her father. Her Norwegian heritage was very important to her.
She was the founding Queen Mother of the local Red Hat Society.
She resided at Care Partners on Birch Street the last four years of her life, where she received excellent care and felt at home. She had macular degeneration and Alzheimer's disease, but always kept a sunny disposition.
She is survived by her daughter: Diane (Quentin) Nelson; son: Peter Johnson, daughters-in-law, Karen Nelson and Kim Johnson; grandchildren: Michelle "Mikki" Shea, Joelle (Jordan) Sedivy, Fawna (Rich) Shouse, Jennifer (Steve) Aronson, Adria (Jeff) Turner, Derek (Erika) Johnson, Shane (April) Johnson, Angela (Chris) Boldt, Kelly Johnson; Jessica Johnson, great-grandchildren: Mikayla Payne, Sofia Payne, Samantha Payne, Alexandria Shea, Jackson Sedivy, Carson Sedivy, Ellison Sedivy, Jentry Shouse, Novalee Shouse, Braely Shouse, Jacob Aronson, Caleb Aronson, Marissa Larson, Michael Larson, Kali Bernicke, Teslyn Johnson, Aiyana Johnson, Ruby Johnson, Edward Boldt, Howard Boldt, Franklin Boldt,, Vivian Boldt, Molly Blood, Seth Blood, and Megan Blood; great-great-grandson, Quincy Payne; special friends Rosemary Woillum and Mary Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, sons Tom and Alan Johnson, granddaughters Danette Payne and Julie Johnson, grandson Joey Fouser, special friends Richard Lee and Duane Foss, parents, and siblings Rolf Musum, Arvid Musum, Robert Musum, Margaret Beckman, and Ruth Musum.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, with a service to follow at 4:30. In the interest of public health, face coverings are required.
To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com