Dale Alan Downer (nickname "Boo"), 72, of Merrillan died Saturday, March 14, at Grand View Care Center in Blair, from melanoma. Dale was born May 13, 1947, to Dorothy (Tande) and Harold Downer of Alma Center. Following high school graduation he earned a diploma from the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio. In 1968, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
Dale owned and operated a retail grocery store in Alma Center, and then in Merrillan. For 23 years, he was a DNR Emergency Fire Warden, writing burn permits. He married Nancy Passow in 1972 and they had two children, Sheri and Greg. Dale attended all of their school activities and sporting events.
Dale loved people and was very active in the community. He served on school board for 12 years and CESA #4 board of control for 9 years. Dale became a member of the Alma Center Lions Club in 1970 and was the sitting President of the Merrillan Lions Club. He belonged to the VFW. He received the American Legion certificate for continuous membership for 50 years in 2018. For many years, he served as President of the Alma Center East Lawn Cemetery Association.
In 2006, Dale retired from the grocery business, but kept cutting meat part time in Greenwood until he fully retired in 2016. He stayed active by caring for the East Lawn Cemetery in Alma Center. Retirement gave Dale more free time to play cards, hunt, fish, support Lincoln athletics, take evening rides to track the local deer population, and most importantly spend more time with his two granddaughters. In earlier years, he was in golf and bowling leagues.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hilbert and Ruby Passow. Also, by uncles and aunts, Bob and Donna Olson and Lawrence and Birdine Jarrett.
Dale is survived by his wife, Nancy, and daughter, Sheri (David) Decker, and son, Greg. His granddaughters Halie and Mallory Decker. His sister, Betty. His brother-in-law, Duane (Barb) Passow. Dale was "Uncle Boo" to his niece Marci (John) Walker, nephew Mark (Jeanette) Passow, and nephew Bob (Amanda) Passow. Also, many special cousins and friends.
If Dale's legacy were to inspire generosity or charity, in lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to worthy causes in your local community, wherever that may be.
Celebration of life arrangements are pending due to the coronavirus.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020