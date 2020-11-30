1/1
Dale Eslinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale R. Eslinger, 87 of Boyd, died Thursday, November 26th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital-Eau Claire. He was born in the Town of Edson on April 6, 1933 to the late Henry and Bessie (Burkhardt) Eslinger. Dale attended Edson and Stanley area schools.
He married Mildred "Millie" Burmeister on May 12, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Boyd. The couple lived in Boyd and were parishioners there ever since.
Dale served in the National Guard for 9 years. He retired from CT Film in Chippewa Falls as production manager after 42 years of loyalty and dedication. He was strong in his faith and a devout Catholic. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, cutting wood, life on the river, helping others, his family, and especially his grandchildren. Dale set a strong foundation of love, honor, and respect, for his family to build upon.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Millie, his children, Denny (Lori) Eslinger of Chippewa Falls, Judy (Bill Jr) Peterson of Boyd and Doug (Karen) Eslinger of Cadott, 8 grandchildren, Dale R. II (Kari) Eslinger, John (Angie) Eslinger, Lindsay Hugdahl, Clare (Travis) Weber, Amy (Jeremy) Foss, Lonnie (Lindsey) Peterson, Heather (Phil) Norvold, Kyle (Heather) Eslinger and 18 great grandchildren. Dale is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lonnie in 2010 and Dennis in infancy.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd with burial in the Church Cemetery. A public service will be held after the Covid crisis. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved