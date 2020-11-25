Dale W. Fitzpatrick, 81, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at the Dove Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Dale was born on November 30, 1938, to Marie (Finch) and Leo Fristed in Black River Falls, WI. He graduated from Black River Falls High School with the class of 1956. Dale served his country with the US Navy until his Honorable Discharge. He married Linda Sydejko Lake on May 27, 1995 at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
Dale was kind of a "Jack of All Trades" working as an Iron Worker, AODA Counselor, Bus Driver, log cabin builder, dog trainer / kennel owner, restaurant owner, and gas station manager.
Dale was an animal lover that included Falconry and raising pigeons & rabbits. He enjoyed mechanics, hanging with his friends, riding his Harley, but most of all, he cherished the time hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Christine (Randy) Jensen, Michael (Angela) Fitzpatrick, Bonnie (Chris) Paladino, Joseph (Heather) Schoenberger, Jon (Amy) Lake, Tryst (Jamie) Whitcome, Greg Barkow, Ron Barkow, and Timothy (Amber) Fitzpatrick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; twin-brother, Dean Fitzpatrick; daughter, Lisa Woodford; and grandsons, Steven Tuschl & Kalob Fitzpatrick.
A private funeral service will be held on December 2, 2020, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
