1/2
Dale Fitzpatrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale W. Fitzpatrick, 81, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at the Dove Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Dale was born on November 30, 1938, to Marie (Finch) and Leo Fristed in Black River Falls, WI. He graduated from Black River Falls High School with the class of 1956. Dale served his country with the US Navy until his Honorable Discharge. He married Linda Sydejko Lake on May 27, 1995 at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
Dale was kind of a "Jack of All Trades" working as an Iron Worker, AODA Counselor, Bus Driver, log cabin builder, dog trainer / kennel owner, restaurant owner, and gas station manager.
Dale was an animal lover that included Falconry and raising pigeons & rabbits. He enjoyed mechanics, hanging with his friends, riding his Harley, but most of all, he cherished the time hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Christine (Randy) Jensen, Michael (Angela) Fitzpatrick, Bonnie (Chris) Paladino, Joseph (Heather) Schoenberger, Jon (Amy) Lake, Tryst (Jamie) Whitcome, Greg Barkow, Ron Barkow, and Timothy (Amber) Fitzpatrick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; twin-brother, Dean Fitzpatrick; daughter, Lisa Woodford; and grandsons, Steven Tuschl & Kalob Fitzpatrick.
A private funeral service will be held on December 2, 2020, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Dale. He was always kind, caring, and pleasant to visit. I lived neighbors to his parents Marie and Leo. Bless be his memory. Nyla Musser
Nyla Musser
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved