Jack Funeral Homes LTD - WHITEHALL
35890 So. Abrams St.
Whitehall, WI 54773
(715) 538-4422
For more information about
Dale Hangartner
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Peace Lutheran
Pigeon Falls, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran
Pigeon Falls, WI
Dale Hangartner

Dale Hangartner Obituary
Dale Edwin Hangartner, age 78 of Pigeon Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall, surrounded by family.
Dale was born July 6, 1941 at the Whitehall Memorial Hospital to Hugo and Laura (Hermann) Hangartner. Dale grew up in Golden Valley, near Osseo, on his family's Century dairy farm where he was an active 4H member. He attended the Golden Valley Elementary School and graduated from the Osseo Lincoln High School in 1959.
He attended college at UW-River Falls and then worked for the Osseo Silo Company. In 1963, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves serving at Fort Knox, KY and Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
On August 29, 1964, Dale married Eugenia "Ginny" Harnisch at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pigeon Falls. They have one daughter, Cindy L. Hangartner. Dale was a loving husband and father. Family was very important to him.
As a carpenter Dale worked for various construction companies in the Osseo area until he formed his own business, Dale Hangartner Construction. After retirement, he continued to do odd jobs around the area.
Dale was an active volunteer in the community for many years. He was active in the Pigeon Falls Lions club for 35 years and was honored with the Outstanding Lion Award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, and the Community Service Award. He served on the Pigeon Falls Village Board for over 30 years and on the advisory board of the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. As a member of Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls, Dale served in several volunteer positions.
Dale enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards and was an avid Packer and Badger fan.
Dale will be deeply missed by his wife, Ginny, and daughter Cindy. Dale is also survived by sisters Ruth Olson, Helen (Carl) Pyatt, Lois Gunderson, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by an older brother, Allen, and younger brother, Loren.
The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care Dale received from medical staff at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. The family thanks Pastor Mary Ann Bowman, Pastor Roger Benrud and Doug England for their spiritual care and guidance.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls. Pastor Mary Ann Bowman will officiate. Burial will be in the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls at a later date.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the following: Peace Lutheran's Library Fund, Endowment Fund, Pastor's Discretionary Fund or Paving for Peace; Feed My People Food Bank or Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
