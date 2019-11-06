|
Dale G. Howard, age 83, of Eau Claire, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family.
Dale was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on June 8, 1936, a son of Glenn and Thelma (Johnson) Howard and grew up in the Eau Claire area. Dale served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1957. On May 22, 1965, Dale married Marylin J. Johnson in Eau Claire, where together they raised 3 boys and a girl. Dale worked as a color separator cameraman for Johnson Printing and later served as a custodian and technician at EC Chmel Dental Laboratory. An avid outdoorsman, Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing and was a member of the Old Printers Canoe Club with his colleagues from the Printing industry.
Dale is survived by his children, Gregory (Elizabeth Merida) Howard, Thomas Howard, Michael (Kelly) Howard, and Melissa (Brian) Henning; Mother of his children, Marylin Howard; grandchildren, Dillon Howard, Alex Howard, Lauren (Landon) Fowler, Lilly Howard, Kieran Howard, Soren Howard, Raina Howard, and Arkyn Howard; step-grandchildren, Connor Mroz, Nate Mroz, Seth Mroz, Rachel Mroz; siblings, Diane Bjork, Susan (Duff) Halvorson, Linda (Norm) Friend, Tim (Marie) Howard; brothers-in-law, Ken Jain and Lyle Baker, sisters-in-law, Sandy Johnson and Judy Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Thelma Howard; siblings, Carmen (Rodney) Sorenson, Victor (Carol) Howard, Judy (Roger) Cavanaugh, Cynthia Jain, and infant sisters, Carol and Mary Howard; brothers-in-law, George Bjork and Dick Johnson, Jerry (Carol) Johnson, and Tom Johnson; and sisters-in-law, Millie Baker and Bev (Larrie) Olson.
The Howard family would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care they provided Dale in his final days.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire with Pastor Mark Schwinn officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire with Military Rites conducted by Post 305.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019