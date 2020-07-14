Dale Lambert

Dale William Lambert, age 66, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away alongside his significant other, Belinda (Bunce) Wedemeyer, on Monday, July 6, 2020 after an accident at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1954 in Chippewa Falls to William and Gloria (Fehr) Lambert. Dale worked for more than 30 years as an HVAC Technician for Erv Smith Services until his retirement in January, 2020. He was a longtime member of the Eau Claire Moose Lodge and was an avid line dancer. He also enjoyed taking care of his garden, feeding the wildlife in his back yard and spending time with family and friends. Dale was quick with a smile, often lent a helping hand where needed, and was willing to share his wealth of knowledge with others. He was an active community member assisting with area food pantries and aluminum can recycling for the Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center.
Dale is survived by his mother: Gloria of Chippewa Falls; twin brother: David (Mary Ann) Lambert of Bloomer; brothers: Daryl (Jeanette) Lambert of Evansville WI and Delon (Terry) Lambert of Bloomer; sister: Darla (Kelly) Marshman of Waunakee WI; nieces and nephews: Brian, Eric, Katie, Megan, Lillian, Bruce, Sarah, Arianna, Zane, Kent and Cory; great niece and nephews, aunts, uncle, and many friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his father: William "Bill" Lambert; nephew: Brandon Young; and Betsy Sotka, whom he previously spent almost 20 wonderful years with until her death in 2015.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 12:00 noon in the round pavilion at North Park on 9th Ave in Bloomer. A lunch will be served following the service with a time of fellowship until 4:00 PM. For everyone's safety, please follow CDC guidelines.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Dale's name to the Bloomer Food Pantry, the Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center, or the Eau Claire Moose Lodge. Olson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
