Dale Clyde Pope, 80, of Eau Claire was unexpectedly called home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was born March 29, 1939 in Stetsonville, Wisconsin at the family home to Ellener (Maxam) and Edwin Pope. He and his two sisters were raised on the family farmstead and is where he developed strong work ethic and love of the land. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1957. After graduation he joined the National Guard and served for two years. Dale attended Wausau Technical College earning a degree in agricultural studies. Dale was married to his first wife, Gladyce Thomas, on August 17, 1963 in Ashland, WI. They settled in Chippewa Falls, WI to raise three daughters, Pamela, Melissa and Jennifer.
Dale was a people person which fit his chosen career which he devoted to Northrup King Seed Company. He started out in sales and worked his way up to Regional Sales Manager serving the entire upper Midwest region. He was promoted to this management position and later transferred to Moorhead, MN where he lived for 20 years before returning to Chippewa Falls, WI. He took pride in Northrup King, spending many days on the road meeting with farmers and organizing his sales staff. He was a true leader that allowed him to build meaningful relationships with his farmers and coworkers.
While in Chippewa Falls, he was an active member of the local Jaycees, Moose Lodge and Trinity United Methodist Church. Dale enjoyed life to the fullest and was described as a 'kid at heart'. He was known for his joking nature and was always up for an adventure. He was an avid world traveler having visited many countries over his lifetime. He loved annual family camp outs and making his famous 'gut bombs' for everyone. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and "tooning". At age eight his mother taught him how to dance and later in life he became an avid "two stepper" on the dance floor. Dale inherited a green thumb from his parents and always maintained beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. He loved to grill, entertain and was the light of any social event. He was an avid world traveler having visited many countries over his lifetime. Playing cards was his most favorite past time, which included sheepshead, schmear and cribbage. He treated everyone he met with kindness and great generosity and he was a friend to all he met.
Dale loved his family most. He was the favorite Uncle, adored by his children and so beloved by his grandchildren. He was known as 'Gramps' or 'Trompa' and deemed the 'best rock skipper' by his grandchildren. He was the family's number one cheerleader and attended sporting events, graduations and never missed a milestone event for any family member. He simply loved spending time with his family. Dale and wife, Kathy McMahon, were married on November 3, 2012, enjoyed dancing, winters in Florida, time spent at their summer lake resort and were avid Packer and Badger fans.
Dale is survived by his siblings; Shirley Buss of Madison, WI, Sharon Ellenbecker of Dorchester, WI; his three daughters; Pamela (Patrick) Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer, WI, Jennifer (Daren) Berube of Pelican Rapids, MN, Melissa ( Francis) DeVerny of Duluth, MN; step-daughter, Lori (Jeff) Clark-Aldinger of Oklahoma City, OK; and step-son, Dean Clark of Chippewa Falls, WI; his grandchildren, Alicia (Richard) Steihl, Ashley (Brandon) Michel, and Jacob (Sarah) Zwiefelhofer and Alyssa (Alex), Madalin and Mason Berube, Haley (Jaden) Aldinger; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Grayson Steihl, and Henry and Evalyn Michel.
He is also survived by his wife, Kathy McMahon and her three children: Jeff (Becky) McMahon and children Nathan and Matt; Kristine (Dick) Reeseman and children Zachary, Michaela, and Ryan; John (Jessica) McMahon and children Isabelle, Michael, and Jack.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; nephew Kurt Ellenbecker; brothers-in-law, Ken Ellenbecker and Gerry Buss; and his second wife, Nancy (Clark) Pope.
A funeral service will be held at a later date with burial in Dorchester Memorial Cemetery, Dorchester, WI.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website, www.pedersonvolker.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020