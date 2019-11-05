|
Dale G. Scheuermann, 81 of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls, WI.
He was born June 29, 1938 in Strum, WI, the son of the late Leonard and Gladys (Otto) Scheuermann.
Dale Scheuermann was a man who lived a good life & followed his loving wife, Judy, of 58 years, to his eternal rest. He was born to Leonard & Gladys Scheuermann on a farm in Strum, WI on June 29, 1938. He worked for nearly 43 years at Pope & Talbot until his retirement in 1999. He & Judy met in 1960 & were married in Chippewa Falls, WI in 1961. They started their family in Eau Claire, WI. In 1968 they settled in Chippewa Falls, WI & that is where they raised three children & lived in the same house for 51 years. They travelled to many wonderful places over the years & were fortunate enough to enjoy 20 Golden years together following their retirement.
Dale was often a man of few words, but he did like to tell his stories. He enjoyed watching football, doing woodworking projects, keeping a weather journal that covered nearly 20 years & spending time with family. Dale, Dad, Grandpa Dale will forever be in the hearts of those he leaves behind. He is survived by his children, Tami (Todd), Debra (Donald) and Jeffrey (Leann); his grandchildren, Joshua (Andrea), Ashley (Michael), Jordan, Haley (Mose), Corey, Brittany (Troy), Cristina (Luke), Nikki & Bryor; his great-grandchildren, Ziva, Zander, Kaden, Trakk, Brekkyn, Tayt, Lila & Lucy; his sisters, Jane, Janet & Karen; his brother-in-law, Kenneth (Delores); his brother-in-law, Norman; & numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
Those who preceded Dale in death are his loving wife & the "Joy" of his life, Judy; his parents, Leonard & Gladys; his siblings, Helen, Grace, Melvin, Philip and Larry; his sisters-in law, Cynthia & Yvonne Joanne & Darlene; his brother-in-law Gary; his nephews, Terry, Normie, Todd and Garrett; and his niece, Lisa.
As per his request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Friends of Irvine Park Zoo (Irvineparkzoo.org). Dale's parting words were "Do not shed a tear, go & have a beer."
