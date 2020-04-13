|
|
Dale Aaron Wold, loving brother, uncle & friend, passed away on April 8th 2020 at Barron Care & Rehab from complications related to a recent surgery.
He was born on July 24th 1944 in Barron County (Barron, WI). He graduated from Barron High School in 1963. After high school he began a milk delivery route for a local dairy until taking a job at the Barron Creamery (Wisconsin Dairies), where he worked for 35 plus years. While there he attended classes at UW Madison Department of Agriculture to obtain his Buttermaker's license and later for Cheesemaker.
After retiring he stayed at home to assist his mother and became caregiver to his brother, Russ who had received a kidney & pancreas transplant. After his mother's passing and his brother's needs required him to be placed in Barron Care & Rehab, Dale returned to work. He was employed by the City of Barron as maintenance/groundskeeper at Wayside Cemetery until his own health concerns required him to once again retire.
Dale was an avid sports fan and participated all his life. He was player/coach for the Barron Fast Pitch Softball team for many years. He enjoyed golfing and joining friends for Men's Night at the local course. One highlight of his life was making a trip to Scotland and playing at St Andrew's Golf Club with three of his fellow golfers and friends from Barron. Many stories were told of this adventure. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family playing cards and other games. He was obsessed with the game Kismet and he was our family's Champion with the Red pen. He loved to travel when he could and took many trips across the USA visiting relatives and friends.
Dale is survived by his sisters, Virginia (Steven) Dachel of Chippewa Falls and Maureen (Wold) Gunn (Troy D. Hoffman) of Amherst; brothers, Edwin A. (Wick) of Janesville, Monte of Toana, VA, Russ of Barron; sister in law, Donna Wold (Larry) of Janesville; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Henry Wold and Anna C. Libersky Wold; brother, Larry, sister-in-law, Marilyn Hamilton Wold; and nephew, Steven Gerard Dachel.
Services and a celebration of Dale's life, along with burial at Wayside Cemetery in Barron, will be announced at a later date.
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff at Mayo Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Northland Mayo Hospital in Barron and Barron Care and Rehab in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020