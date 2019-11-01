|
Dan Stanley (Dana Neal Stanley), 67, of Eau Claire, WI went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 31, 2019. He suffered a massive stroke four days earlier and was under the gracious care of the medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dan was born on December 18, 1951 to Murray and Joyce (Mackay) Stanley in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada where he lived for a few years before the family moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
At the age of 22, in the midst of a drunken New Year's Eve party, he saw his desperate need for a Savior and repented of his sins, and the Lord saved him and changed his heart and life.
He went on to attend Piedmont Baptist Bible College, Bob Jones University, and Central Baptist Seminary where he earned a Master's of Divinity degree.
Dan married Beth Walton on April 4, 1980 and moved to Durand, WI where he started a church, First Baptist Church of Durand, and served the Lord in pastoring and reaching souls with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
In 1991, Dan moved with his family to Eau Claire, WI to continue pastoring the Eau Claire Gospel Center church which he started a few months earlier.
He devoted his time and energy to preaching the Gospel, discipling believers, and loving his family. People all over the city of Eau Claire knew Dan as someone who loved the Lord, cared for their souls, and always offered to help in any way that he could.
"The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.
Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the Lord upholdeth him with his hand.
I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread. He is ever merciful, and lendeth; and his seed is blessed." Psalm 37:23-26.
He is survived by his wife Beth (Walton) Stanley, his siblings Lynda Stanley Allaby, Dale (Icelyne) Stanley, and Miriam Stanley; his children Alathea (Jared Hanson) Hanson, Joshua (Katie Kleven) Stanley, Julia (Matt Larson) Larson, Makaria Stanley, Isaac Stanley, Benaiah (Stephanie Arnould) Stanley, Naomi Stanley, Jesse (Rebekah Ritter) Stanley, Faith Stanley, and David Stanley; his grandchildren Ariella Hanson, Dana Hanson, and Micah Hanson, Patience Larson, Grace Larson, Hope Larson, and Andrew Larson, and Phoebe Stanley.
A visitation will be held at the Eau Claire Gospel Center from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019. The funeral service will be held at the Grace Baptist Church in Lake Hallie at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI is assisting the Stanley Family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019