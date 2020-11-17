1/1
Daniel Dalbec
Daniel E. Dalbec, 88, longtime Superior resident, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 12 at Superior Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Blueberry, WI on October 21, 1932, the son of Edward and Elizabeth (DeRosia) Dalbec.
He graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, WI and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He later worked in maintenance for the Town of Brule for many years before his retirement.
Dan was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and race cars.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa (Steve) Kriese of Eleva, WI and Caroline (Al) Savage of Redwing, MN; a son, George Hamshire of Key West, FL; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Ronald Dalbec.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hubert, Kenneth, Gerald and Robert Dalbec; and a sister, Elizabeth (Dalbec) Drolson.
Due to the pandemic, services for Dan will be held at a later date.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th St., Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
