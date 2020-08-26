1/1
Daniel Maier
Daniel K. Maier, 60, of Jim Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by his family, from a short, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on June 16, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, to the late George & Beverly (Ziebell) Maier. He worked at Nordson EDI for 23 years. Dan will be remembered as a loving, caring and giving man who had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his family very much. He loved the outdoors, camping and spending time with the grandsons, family and friends.
Dan married Judy Bobb on February 2, 1980, the love of his life. They celebrated 40 years of marriage earlier this year with a celebration at their home.
Dan is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Tracy (Jason Anderson); son, Jimmy (Hillary); grandsons, Cameron, Wyatt, Zander, & Reily; many nieces and nephews; siblings, Julie Maier, Connie Christensen, and Ben (Carla) Maier; father-in-law, Ed Bobb (Helen Melville); brothers-in-law, Jim Bobb (Shannon) and Jason Bobb (Lauren); sisters-in-law, Janice (Todd) Ehman and JeNeil (John) Cunningham.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicky Selzler; mother-in-law, Sharon Bobb; and brother-in-law, Dana Christensen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 18, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fill-Inn Station, 104 W Columbia St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice for all the kind and compassionate care given to Dan.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
