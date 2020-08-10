Daniel Nelson

Daniel Jay Nelson, 49, of Stanley, passed away suddenly due to a pulmonary embolism at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith on August 5, 2020. Daniel was born in Stanley on February 16, 1971 to Lois M. Nelson (Alix) and the late Robert H. Nelson.

Daniel married Michelle Langel, Sept. 16, 1995 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanley, WI. Daniel was a logger his entire life and owned his own company, DMS Forestry, for the past 20 years.

Daniel is survived by his wife Michelle; his three children Colton (23), Taylor (21), and Grace (18); his mother, Lois; his brothers, Robert (Chris), John (Kim), William (Barbara); his sisters, Debra (Jerry) Wedlund, Susan (Troy) Lantz, Rebecca (Douglas) Bergman, Sharon (Dutch) Nelson, Mary (Thomas) Rasmussen, and Dawn (Brian) McMurray; his father-in-law, Charles Langel; brother-in-law, Joseph (Emily) Langel; sister-in-law, April (Chuck) Fryza; numerous nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends who meant a great deal to him.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his brother, David; and his mother-in-law, Carol Langel.

Daniel was filled with so much life and laughter, always trying to crack a joke even when he was the only one laughing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends; he was a true lumberjack and loved the outdoors. Many described him as one of the best guys they had ever met. He was the most giving and kind-hearted dad to his children and loving husband to his wife of 25 years. He loved so many and so many loved him. He will be forever loved and even more missed.

A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. with Pastor Steve Mohr officiating.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Saturday at the Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will follow the Service at the Halfway Hall Cadott, WI.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social distancing, no contact and face coverings are Mandatory.







