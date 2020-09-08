Daniel Patton, 73, peacefully passed away on September 5, 2020 while on vacation with "Jeanie" by his side. He was born on October 15, 1946 to Eli and Marian (Carter) Patton, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of EC Memorial High School, Class of 1965. He was a Trainer and Safety Coordinator at Barry Plastics for 43 years. After retirement, he moved to Mansfield, TX, and worked at the ATT Stadium as a Security Specialist. It was there that he enjoyed experiencing NFL football games, such as Packers beating the Cowboys, and watching concerts, Taylor Swift and his favorite, The Rolling Stones.

Everyone who met Daniel Patton was immediately attracted to his charismatic personality, laughter, and Wisconsin accent. And no one would ever walk away forgetting his heart as a Son of God; he was a devote Christian who read the Holy Bible daily. When you were around Daniel Patton, you felt and saw the Light of Jesus. Besides his love for God, he was also a devoted family man and a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers, hunting, and fishing. He also loved being an active member of St John Lutheran Church where he was a Prayer Warrior and devoted volunteer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jean (Radtke) Patton, his children Kevin Nechville, Pamela Nechville, Lon Jeremiason and Chad Jeremiason (Trinh) along with two grandchildren, Steven Oatridge (Kerry) and Cooper Jeremiason. He is also survived by siblings Julie Sorrel (Billy), Doris Gruber (Mike), sister in laws Nancy Lane (Richard) and Linda Welsh (Patrick). Plus, many nieces and nephews.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store