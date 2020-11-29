Daniel Mark Winarski, age 59, of Eau Claire, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He died of COVID-19 at Mayo Hospital with his cousin and guardian, Tracy, by his side.
Danny was born on September 25, 1961, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire to the late George and Patricia (Lukasavage) Winarski. Since his parents passing 19 years ago, he has lived at the Marston Home and worked at REACH. Dan graduated from Memorial High School. He attended Lake Street Methodist Church and later, he and his friends from Marston Home, attended the Christ Cathedral on Farwell St.
In his younger days, Dan and Chuckie would go to summer camp; they were great friends. Thanks to Grandma Winarski, Dan was a card shark. After she died, he carried a deck of cards wherever he went. Dan always kept his knapsack full of clothes, wanting to be prepared for any trip to Stevens Point, Sioux Narrows, Canada, and his yearly trip to the hunting cabin. He was a Boy Scout with the troop for boys with special needs. He loved all his trips to Camp Phillips.
As an adult, he had many new interests with his friends. They went to Party Rec, bowling and basketball. He and his Dad loved horses and Dan took riding lessons at Mytalish's Dream Center.
There are so many people that were a part of Dan's life. We want to say thank you for all the love you shared with him.
Dan is survived by a brother, David. He was the proud uncle to Buck, Ashley, Tiffany and Mitchell. He is further survived by aunts, Sylvia (Laban) Miller and Susan; uncles, Dale, Roger and Dennis; his guardian, Tracy (Shawn) Flippin; and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Plover Cemetery, Plover, WI, and a celebration of life in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at REACH. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Plover Cemetery, Plover, WI, and a celebration of life in Eau Claire.