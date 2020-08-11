Daniel Zuba

Independence -- Daniel M. Zuba, 43, of Independence, died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Independence.
Dan was born September 1, 1976 in Milwaukee to Michael and Debra (Falk) Zuba.
Dan had worked at a Frac Mine in South Dakota and was a former member of the Army National Guard.
Dan is survived by a son, Justin Samson of La Crosse; daughter, Alexus (Brandon) Beck of Independence; his mother, Debra Sahm of Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Arthur and Emilia Beck of Independence; sister, Dawn Zuba of Eau Claire; nieces, Stephanie Corbin of Fall Creek and Chelsey Corbin of Boyceville; two step-brothers, Shawn Sahm of Bloomer and Jeremy Sahm of Las Vegas; former wife, Chris Zuba; friend, Andrew Ziegler of Independence and close family friend, Brianna Heffner, of Independence, and many cousins.
No services are scheduled.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com