Daniel Zuba

Independence - Daniel M. Zuba, 43, of Independence, died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Independence.Dan was born September 1, 1976 in Milwaukee to Michael and Debra (Falk) Zuba.Dan had worked at a Frac Mine in South Dakota and was a former member of the Army National Guard.Dan is survived by a son, Justin Samson of La Crosse; daughter, Alexus (Brandon) Beck of Independence; his mother, Debra Sahm of Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Arthur and Emilia Beck of Independence; sister, Dawn Zuba of Eau Claire; nieces, Stephanie Corbin of Fall Creek and Chelsey Corbin of Boyceville; two step-brothers, Shawn Sahm of Bloomer and Jeremy Sahm of Las Vegas; former wife, Chris Zuba; friend, Andrew Ziegler of Independence and close family friend, Brianna Heffner, of Independence, and many cousins.No services are scheduled.Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com