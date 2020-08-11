1/1
Daniel Zuba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Independence - Daniel M. Zuba, 43, of Independence, died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Independence.
Dan was born September 1, 1976 in Milwaukee to Michael and Debra (Falk) Zuba.
Dan had worked at a Frac Mine in South Dakota and was a former member of the Army National Guard.
Dan is survived by a son, Justin Samson of La Crosse; daughter, Alexus (Brandon) Beck of Independence; his mother, Debra Sahm of Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Arthur and Emilia Beck of Independence; sister, Dawn Zuba of Eau Claire; nieces, Stephanie Corbin of Fall Creek and Chelsey Corbin of Boyceville; two step-brothers, Shawn Sahm of Bloomer and Jeremy Sahm of Las Vegas; former wife, Chris Zuba; friend, Andrew Ziegler of Independence and close family friend, Brianna Heffner, of Independence, and many cousins.
No services are scheduled.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved