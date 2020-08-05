1/1
Danielle Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danielle (Greenway) Smith, 39, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Danielle was born in New Richmond, WI, on August 31, 1980. She graduated Menominee High School in 1998. She attended the University of WI at Eau Claire. Danielle loved to color, loved her cats Skylar and Lexi, and enjoyed Facebooking with her friends. Danielle had a quick wit and intelligent sense of humor. Most of all she had a great love for her daughter Savannah and her mom Lisa.
She is survived by: her daughter Savannah, her parents Lisa and Tom Magnuson, her sisters Kari (Matt) Murray and Sarah (Duffy) Hazelhurst, her uncle Tim (Becky) Greenway, her nephews Aidan, Logan and Cody, her cousin Shaunna and many more friends and family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Alvin and Theresa Krause.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved