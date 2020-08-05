Danielle Smith

Danielle (Greenway) Smith, 39, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Danielle was born in New Richmond, WI, on August 31, 1980. She graduated Menominee High School in 1998. She attended the University of WI at Eau Claire. Danielle loved to color, loved her cats Skylar and Lexi, and enjoyed Facebooking with her friends. Danielle had a quick wit and intelligent sense of humor. Most of all she had a great love for her daughter Savannah and her mom Lisa.

She is survived by: her daughter Savannah, her parents Lisa and Tom Magnuson, her sisters Kari (Matt) Murray and Sarah (Duffy) Hazelhurst, her uncle Tim (Becky) Greenway, her nephews Aidan, Logan and Cody, her cousin Shaunna and many more friends and family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Alvin and Theresa Krause.







