Darleen Joan Kaloustian (nee Johnson) was born on August 1, 1925, the first of four children born to Benard and Ruth Johnson (both deceased) (Vivian, Buddy [deceased], Jerry), and she passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Darleen was the beloved wife of Ara Kaloustian; beloved daughter-in-law of Barsam and Azadouhi Kaloustian (both deceased); loving mother of Joan Kaloustian, Jane Szymanski, and David Kaloustian (Monde Muyangwa); doting grandmother to Megan Stevens (Jeff) and Inonge Kaloustian; overjoyed great grandmother to Hadley Stevens; and is survived by nieces, nephews, and other fond relatives and friends.

Darleen was a wonderful spouse, mother, teacher, homemaker, and friend. She played the organ and sang beautifully, had a great sense of humor, and was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved children, and her special patience and rapport with them was legendary. She loved traveling with Ara, family get-togethers, and giving presents. Family was the most important thing in her life, and she was at her happiest when surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed.

The burial service will be private and for the immediate family only, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Trinity Norden Lutheran Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin.







