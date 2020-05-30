Darlene Falkner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Frances (Bauer) Falkner passed away peacefully at her daughter's home at Black River Falls on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was born November 5, 1936 in Durand, WI to the late Alphonse and Eunice (Wolcott) Bauer. After graduating from Eau Claire High School she married Raymond Falkner on October 12, 1954. Darlene worked at Fibertek assembling circuit boards, she also worked at Tolona Pizza making pizza crusts, and at Luther Hospital doing housekeeping until her retirement. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, growing flowers, watching birds, visiting and spending time with family and friends.
Darlene is survived by her children, Marvin Falkner; Diane (Paul) Vezner; William "Bill" (Becky Hauptman) Falkner; Linda (Bob Haney) Stewart; siblings, Delores (Sylvan) Falkner; Robert (Kim) Bauer; Nancy (Terry) Yarrington; Jim (Kathy Spiegel Brice) Bauer; Carol (Larry) Sather; Marjorie (Time) Lewison; Janet Shaw; Steven Bauer. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Raymond; her son, Roger; daughter-in-law, Jackie (Bird) Falkner; siblings, Gerald, Alphonse and Ronald Bauer.
A special thank you to the B-Home Hospice Service of Black River Falls for the great care you gave our mom.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, WI with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. Entombment will take place at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved