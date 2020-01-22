|
|
Darrel Roland Hendrickson 85, of Elk Mound, WI passed away peacefully at his home and home of birth surrounded by Family January 20, 2020.
He was born May 23, 1934, to Hans Hendrickson and Hazel (Paulsen).
Darrel is survived by his loving friend of 40 years Sue Boehm, his sister Bonnie Svee, his sons Jeff (Linda) Hendrickson, Scott (Angela) Hendrickson, daughters Terri (Kemp) Grutt, Wanda (Dan) Sinn, son-in-law Dennis Weber, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents Hans and Hazel, infant brother Roland Hendrickson, sister Shirley, brother Dennis and daughter Cheryl.
Darrel loved to be with family and friends, hunting, racing cars, running his business D&J Mini Warehouse, chasing down a good antique and spending quality time in Arizona. We will all surely miss him, his laughter, and his can-do spirit.
A visitation will be held on Monday January 27, 2020, from 4pm - 6pm with a memorial service following, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020