|
|
Darrel Rupert Wolf met his Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and family.
He was born to Rupert J. and Lorraine (Weissingel) in Durand on July 7, 1946. Darrel graduated from St. Henry's Catholic Grade School. Later, he married Carol Hohen. He drove truck for 44 years for local companies, doing what he loved most.
Darrel met Shirley Nitz in 2004 and married. They lived in the Lafayette township on a 4-acre farm. He enjoyed the animals and putsing with this and that. Mostly, he enjoyed time with his dog Precious. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Darrel was a great cook.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wolf; her sons, Chris and Steve, all of Chippewa Falls; their children and his grandchildren; siblings, Donna Stein, Menomonie, JoAnn (Dave) Gibson, Eau Galle; sister-in-law Sandy Wolf; he is further survived by his first wife's children, nieces, nephews, close friends and extended family.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Carol; brother, Dennis Wolf; brother-in-law, Wally Stein.
A special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice; Nurses, Frances and Lisa and the personal care workers who helped Darrel and Shirley. Many thank you's.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Christian Family Center, 8600 Burnell Dr., Eau Claire, with Pastor Tim King officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Clear View Cemetery, Eau Galle.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel of Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020