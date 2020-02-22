Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christian Family Center
8600 Burnell Dr.
Eau Claire, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Christian Family Center
8600 Burnell Dr.
Eau Claire, WI
View Map

Darrel Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrel Wolf Obituary
Darrel Rupert Wolf met his Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and family.
He was born to Rupert J. and Lorraine (Weissingel) in Durand on July 7, 1946. Darrel graduated from St. Henry's Catholic Grade School. Later, he married Carol Hohen. He drove truck for 44 years for local companies, doing what he loved most.
Darrel met Shirley Nitz in 2004 and married. They lived in the Lafayette township on a 4-acre farm. He enjoyed the animals and putsing with this and that. Mostly, he enjoyed time with his dog Precious. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Darrel was a great cook.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wolf; her sons, Chris and Steve, all of Chippewa Falls; their children and his grandchildren; siblings, Donna Stein, Menomonie, JoAnn (Dave) Gibson, Eau Galle; sister-in-law Sandy Wolf; he is further survived by his first wife's children, nieces, nephews, close friends and extended family.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Carol; brother, Dennis Wolf; brother-in-law, Wally Stein.
A special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice; Nurses, Frances and Lisa and the personal care workers who helped Darrel and Shirley. Many thank you's.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Christian Family Center, 8600 Burnell Dr., Eau Claire, with Pastor Tim King officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Clear View Cemetery, Eau Galle.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel of Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -