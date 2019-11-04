|
|
Darrell A. Hoyland, 82, of rural Colfax, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Cedar in Menomonie, after a 4 year battle with cancer.
Darrell was born on July 15, 1937, in Rice Lake, to Arthur and Ruth (Sylte) Hoyland. He lived in Colfax and graduated from Colfax High School with the Class of 1955. Darrell enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1955, and was honorably discharged in 1958.
On November 1, 1955, Darrell married his high school sweetheart, Gerry Persons. He worked for many years at the Colfax Co-op Creamery before going to Uniroyal and retired in 1999 to the Flambeau River in Ladysmith. In 2012, Darrell and Gerry moved back to the Colfax area. He enjoyed the outdoors, snowmobiling, gardening and watching sports. Darrell was also an avid sportsman and loved hunting locally and out west.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gerry; 4 children, Tammy (Rich) Webster, Kristy (Jeff) Roberts, Michael (Pam) Hoyland and Darren (Kelly) Hoyland; 7 grandchildren, Adam, Arden, Joshua, Jeremy, Amanda, Jenny and Emily; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, his 4-legged children, Sadie and Chloe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlene Halpin; and son-in-law, Jeff Roberts.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice for all their care and support. In honor of Darrell, all monetary gifts should be given to the Dunn County Humane Society, 302 Brickyard Rd., Menomonie, WI 54751.
As per his wishes, a private family celebration of life and burial will take place at a later date. Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com
"You have fought the good fight Darrell, now rest in peace."
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019