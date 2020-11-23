Darwin "Buzz" Larry Bossell, age 69 of Merrillan, passed away November 21, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo, Wisconsin.

Darwin will be remembered as a hard-working man. He worked as a forklift operator at Bush's Baked Beans canning factory in Augusta, Wisconsin. Buzz retired from the factory after 37 years.

When he wasn't working, Buzz had a variety of hobbies. He had a passion for classic automobiles, especially muscle cars and getting to work on them. He enjoyed going to car shows and watching NASCAR. Buzz was the proud owner of both a yellow Camaro and a red "67" Mustang. He also enjoyed the thrill of mud bogging and monster trucks.

Buzz had a fondness for watching television and movies in his free time. He loved old John "The Duke" Wayne, Chuck Norris, and Steve McQueen films. He enjoyed watching television classics such as The Beverly Hillbillies. Buzz's favorite movie was Smokey and the Bandit.

Buzz loved people. He would walk everyday just to get to meet new people. Buzz was overjoyed that he had the pleasure of being able to meet his only grandson, Bryson.

Buzz is survived by his wife Cheryl; son Daniel (Tabbatha) Bossell; daughter Kristy Bossell; grandson Bryson Bossell; mother Bernice Bossell; sister Gail Bossell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Clarendon Bossell.

A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life for Buzz will be held at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Terry Lorenz of the Osseo Evangelical Church officiating. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th St., Osseo is serving the Family, (715) 597-3711.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store