David Wayne Blaeser, 60, of Eagan, MN passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer.

David was born on October 8, 1959 and grew up on the north side of Eau Claire, WI. After graduating from Eau Claire North High School in 1978, he went on to study at Chippewa Valley Technical College and the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. He attended law school in St. Paul, MN at Hamline University School of Law, and gained admission to the Minnesota Bar in 1989. While in law school he met his wife, Sandi Schmidt Blaeser, and they were married in 1990.

David had several attorney jobs following graduation, and in 1995 he opened his own law practice, which he nurtured and developed for 25 years. The practice of law was his passion and it was his honor to serve each of his clients. David had many and varied interests: hunting, music, sports (Go Pack Go); but his love was his friends and family. David filled a room not only with his presence, but in his desire to know everyone in it and make special connections. His compassion for people made him a special friend to many.

David leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Sandi and his children Anna (Albany, NY) and Jack (St. Paul, MN), parents Joan LaPage (Eau Claire, WI) and Wayne (Anita) Blaeser (Chippewa Falls, WI), siblings Rick (Rici) Blaeser (Chippewa Falls, WI), Michelle (Steve) Sather (Chippewa Falls, WI), step-siblings Wayne (Patti) Emberson (Eau Claire, WI) and Kris (Jeff) Passineau (Eau Claire, WI), and brothers-in-law Doug Schmidt (Overland Park, KS) and Dwight Schmidt (Overland Park, KS). David is also survived by Aunts and Uncles Karen and David Johnson (Eau Claire, WI), Mary Jo and Bob Buss (Chippewa Falls, WI), Sharon and Doug Mueller (Chippewa Falls, WI), cousins, much loved nieces and nephews, and so many dear friends and colleagues that it would be impossible to list them all. David is preceded in death by his step-father Donovan (Pete) LaPage, his grandparents Ida and George Blaeser, Willard Stein and Evelyn Stein-Potts, step-grandfather David Potts (David's namesake), parents-in-law Bernie and Mimi Schmidt, sister-in-law Julie Blaeser and dearest friend Paul Stadler, as well as many other special family members and friends.

Dave's motto was "Carpe Diem" - seize the day, as tomorrow is not guaranteed. A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 30 - arrangements through Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, WI. The family will hold a celebration of life, befitting of David's love of family and friends, at a later date.







