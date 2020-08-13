David Burger

David Archie Burger, 77 of Chippewa Falls was called home into the arms of Jesus. He passed peacefully on Aug 12, 2020 at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
David was born in Eau Claire, WI on March 23, 1943 to Albert and Louise (Taylor) Burger. He was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He grew up on a small farm outside of Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School.
After High School he took jobs with the Augusta Printing press and the Augusta feed mill. He spent 29 years working at the Northern Wisconsin Center until retirement.
On July 18, 1970 he married the love of his life Patricia Glenz at The Pentecostal Assembly Church in Eau Claire. The couple recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary, which was an important milestone for him. Family was of great importance to him, he loved his kids and grandkids and loved spending time with them.
David enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Canada. He loved spending time in the outdoors with his son's scout troop 135 of Chippewa Falls.
Since the first of the year, David was battling an infection. His love for life and desire to be with family kept him going.
David is survived by wife Patricia Burger (Glenz); son David W Burger (Laura) of Shakopee MN; daughter Julie Gilles (Thomas) of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Braden, Emilee, and Grant Burger; sister Judith Gall of Edgerton; many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Louise (Taylor) Burger and a sister June Burger (infant).
A private burial will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com
