David Cusick

David Patrick Cusick, age 77, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home in Barron, Wis., following a lengthy illness.
David was born in Eau Claire on June 20, 1943, to Marshall and Clara (Michels) Cusick. He attended Catholic schools, graduating from Eau Claire's Regis High School in 1961. Following that, David did undergraduate coursework at Wisconsin State University at Eau Claire (later the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire) before enrolling at the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison and graduating with a juris doctor in 1968.
David was a hard worker his entire life. He started an Eau Claire Leader paper route at age 10 and during high school and college worked at his father's Cities Service station. He also held construction jobs during college and law school, which included working on some of UW - Eau Claire's well-known campus buildings. Following his graduation from law school, David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years, including stints at Fort Riley, Kan., Fort Campbell, Ky, and Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He moved to Barron in 1970, joining the the law firm that became Liden, Cusick and Dobberfuhl, and established his own private practice in 1987. He retired in 2009.
Throughout his 50 years in Barron, David served the community in a wide variety of capacities: as a longtime municipal judge, an usher and parish council member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, as vice president of the Barron Development Corporation, as a member of the scholarship selection committee for the Barron Area Education Foundation, and more.
While many know David from these roles, it was other things he was most famous and beloved for within his family: his tremendous skill in woodworking; his love of photography and videography; his elephantine memory and aptitude for trivia; his passion for the English language, books, and history; and how he loved Christmas as much or more than any child in the family. David was an incredibly supportive father who rarely missed a game, recital, play, or concert. He took up downhill skiing in his 40s to share another activity with his kids, and when his son decided to play hockey, he became a devoted Barron hockey dad.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage on July 29; his daughter, Bridget Cusick of Norfolk, Va., and son, Patrick (Amanda) Cusick of Trempealeau, Wis.; grandson, Archer Cusick; brothers, Timothy (Carolyn) Cusick of Aurora, Colo., and Richard (Judy) Cusick of Fond du Lac, Wis.; sisters, Deborah (Robert) Gustin of Siren, Wis., and Kristine Cusick (Roy Bystedt) of Trego, Wis.; brother-in-law, Michael (Barbara) Guilfoyle of Mendota, Ill.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Marguerite (Schnorr) Guilfoyle; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Guilfoyle (Gretchen Hagen).
A funeral Mass, preceded by a one-hour visitation, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday September 3 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barron with Father Bala Policetty presiding. Please note, face coverings and social distancing are also required at St. Joseph's, and the church currently limits capacity to 25 percent. Burial will follow at Wayside Cemetery in Barron. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rausch & Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com
