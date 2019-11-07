|
David Scott Denninger, age 53, of Minong, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Marys Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
The son of David and Judy (Dressel) Denninger he was raised in Eau Claire and attended Eau Claire North High School class of 1985. Throughout his life, Scott worked in maintenance at several different manufacturing facilities in many cities, most recently Jack Links Snacks and Premium Waters in Chippewa Falls.
His latest years were spent hanging out at the family cabin on the Minong Flowage.
He is survived by his brother, Mark Denninger of Minong; along with many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be forever missed by those who loved him.
No funeral services will be held.
For information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019