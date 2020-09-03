1/1
David DuPuis
David L. DuPuis passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be held that morning from 10 - 11 AM.
Due to current circumstances and limitations of funeral home capacity, the service will be live streamed on Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center's Facebook page and will also be archived there to be viewed any time following the service.
To view the full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
