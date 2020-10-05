David Dutter

David James Dutter passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 5, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI. Dave is the son of Donald and Betty Dutter.

Dave went to school at Mondovi High School, where he graduated with the class of 1964. After high school he dedicated his time to his family farm.

On May 29, 1965 he married his sweetheart, Carol Dregney. They lived and farmed on the Dutter Farm. Dave had a love for Jersey cows and Herefords. When Dave had a chance to get off the farm, he would be found hunting or fishing. He enjoyed his many trips out West, elk and pheasant hunting.

Dave is survived by his wife Carol of 55 years, his children Wendy (John) Sabelko, Tim (Angela) Dutter, Kim Wade (special friend Brian), Kellee (Brandon) Sessions grandchildren - Nicole (Chad), Bethany (Dylan), James (Paige), Michaela (Nick), Dylan, Emily, Clara, Adam, and Bradley; great grandchildren - Austin, Kylea, McKenzie, Miley, Blakely, Monroe, and Noah. His sister Sandy (Allan) Brantner. Brother-in-law Ron Dregney. Special aunt Dorothy Moe. Many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Betty Dutter; In-Laws Norman and Ida Dregney, Brother In-Law Neil Dregney, Sister In-Law Bev Dregney. Aunt and Uncle Carolyn and Kenny Lehman. Uncle Jerry Moe.

Grandparents and many other loved ones.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date at Trinity of Norden Lutheran Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 12 PM until the hour of the service.

The family of Dave would like to take this opportunity to thank, Dr. Rucker and his staff in Durand, the nurses and staff of St. Croix Hospice and the entire staff of the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi for the special care, comfort and love they gave to him.







