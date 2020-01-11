|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David W. Easter, of Menomonie, at the Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Dave was in his 79th year.
Beloved husband of the Patricia Easter (Connors). Loving father of David, Laurie (James Larson), Tom (Nancee), Catherine, and James (Lorna).
He was the proud grandfather to 13 grandchildren and a great-grandpa to 14 great grandchildren.
He was the son of the late Donald and Mary Easter of Aurora, MN, he is predeceased by his brothers Paul (Mary), James (Claudia), Charlie (Bev), and sister Alice.
Dave alongside his beloved Patricia owned a Hobby Farm for over 30 years.
He loved being outdoors on his tractor taking care of his flowers. Above all he was passionate and proud of all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects on January 18, 2020.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin 54751
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by mass at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served at the church after mass.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020