David Fiedler

David Alan Fiedler, age 54 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home.
David was born January 28, 1966 in Chippewa Falls to Nancy and Walter Fiedler. He was a 1985 Chi-High graduate of Chippewa Falls. He loved fishing, watching sports such as the Wisconsin Badger, the Packers and NASCAR. David was a great cartoonist, that complimented his outstanding sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother Nancy Ducklow; brother Steven (Karla); sister Susan Glaeser (Keith Roiger); nieces: Shana Fiedler-Anderson, Stephanie Fiedler, Brenna Glaeser and Maddi Glaeser; uncle Alan Calkins; aunts: Felicia (Duane) Thomas and Mary (Ed) Bunde.
Preceding him in death are his father Walter Fiedler; step father Keith Ducklow; step mother Karen Fiedler; brother Gregory Fiedler; and his aunt Joanne Griffin.
Private services will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.crematonsociety-wi.com
.