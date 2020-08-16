On Monday March 16, 2020, David Bradley Fish, Senior, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75.
He is survived by his wife Dianne, his five children, Jenny (Jim) Goethals, David Bradley II (Theresa) Fish, Martha (Matt) Murray, Matthew (Amy) Fish, and Anneliese (Bob) Fish, and his beloved 14 grandchildren: Augie, Hattie, and Evan Goethals; Warren, Ben, and Carl Murray; Myles, Lydia, Simon, Henry, and Martha Fish; Callahan, Carver, and Charlie Fish; and three siblings.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Fish, and mother, Genevieve Fish.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 21 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Msgr. Michael Gorman, Fr. Frank Corradi and Fr. Dennis Carver concelebrating. Interment with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for a lunch at Wissota Golf.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are mandatory and will be available. The funeral service will be live streamed & webcasted on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/David-Fish
.
Memorials may go to HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 2661 Co. Hwy I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729; the Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, 4930 Laverna Rd., Springfield, IL 62707; or to the Fish Family Endowment Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, PO Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
To read David's full obituary or to share your memories and condolences online, please visit pedersonvolker.com
.