David Fremming

David passed away September 2, 2020 at Dove Health Care in Bloomer. He was born October 6, 1945 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Irene and Vincent Oborski. He was raised by his maternal grandparents Esther and Emil Fremming of Chetek. Growing up, Grandpa Emil encouraged David and provided him with training in photography. Grandpa Emil passed his love for photography down to David. This was a hobby that brought him pleasure throughout the years.

On May 29, 1964 he graduated Chetek High School where he was active in bowling, baseball and drama. He joined the Air Force October 29, 1965 where he worked as a cook. He was discharged February 28, 1969. David married Jane Nelson (Rongstad) in 1966. Into that marriage, 2 daughters were born - Tami and Polly. David and Jane later divorced. In his adult life, David made Chicago area his home where he worked as a chef for various restaurants and most recently at North Shore Hospital, Skokie, IL. David married Shirley O'Quinn in 1992. The marriage later ended in divorce.

In 2010, David suffered a massive stroke. His daughter Polly moved David back to Wisconsin to be closer to his remaining family. While he struggled to communicate in his later years, he had a knack for making friends, and making people smile and laugh. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers, reading newspapers and magazines. Often times when family would visit him in the nursing home we would be handed a pile of recipes, newspaper ads and obituaries. Even though he couldn't speak, he was always able to tell what he wanted us to make, what snacks he was requesting and a connection in the obituaries.

David is survived by his daughters Tami Rongstad of Madison, and Polly Spenle (Robert) of New Auburn, grandchildren Kaya Sims (Brian Macke) and Forrest Whitworth, his uncle Ken Breckner, cousins Jean Breckner (Reno Vuillemot), Kris Andress (Gary) and Brad Breckner (Brenda), sister-in-laws Gabriele Oborski. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Esther and Emil Fremming, parents Irene and Vincent Oborski, brothers Jim and Dennis Oborski, sister-in-law Rene Oborski and aunt Jeanette Breckner.

An informal celebration of life will be held September 11th, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at the Chetek Airport pavilion, 633 Lakeview Drive, Chetek. Food and beverages will be provided. Internment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, at 4:00 p.m. Family requests that attendees please reflect upon stories of David to share during the celebration. Since he was known for his sense of humor and shenanigans, we know there are many stories that his daughters and others would love to hear. Family would like to specifically thank the staff at Dove Health Care in Bloomer for their excellent care and thorough communication while David was in their care. In addition, thank you his team at Inclusa and to the teams at Mayo Clinic Palliative Care and Hospice for advocating for his comfort and dignity as he closed the final chapter in his time here on earth







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store