Leiser Funeral Home
511 Main St
Cadott, WI 54727
(715) 289-4298
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Cadott, WI
David Glenz Obituary
David C. Glenz passed away surrounded by his loving family Monday, November 18th at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
David was born on January 20th, 1946 the son of Albert and Vivian Glenz. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1964 and obtained a degree in Industrial Arts from UW Stout, Menomonie, WI in 1969. He was employed at Stanek's Implements while attending school.
He married Karen Briggs December 30, 1967. He taught Industrial Arts at Cadott High School and farmed in the township of Ludington where they raised their five children. They were married almost 52 years.
He is survived by his Wife: Karen (Briggs) Glenz, Children: Julie (Andrew) Ormsby, Janice (Greg) Nesvacil, Joel (Wendy) Glenz, Glenn (Jennifer) Glenz and Rachel (Brandon) Phelps. Grandchildren: Rachel Barr, Isaac Ormsby, Crystal Hanson, Corey Jo (Casey) Rosenbrook, Cole (Brianna Dahl) Hanson, Holly Nesvacil, Brock Nesvacil, Lilly Glenz, Avery Glenz, Josey Glenz, Anna Glenz, Anthony Glenz, Adam Glenz, Jonathan Phelps, Jacob Phelps and Allison Phelps and Great Grand Children: Braelyn Hicks and Stella Rosenbrook. Sister: Anna Thompson, Brothers-in-Law: Dale (Karen) Briggs and Lyle (Kathy) Briggs and Sister-in-Law: Susan (Gary) Vowinkel, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Albert and Vivian Glenz, Brother: Glen Glenz, Granddaughter: Gracey Glenz, Parents-in-Law: Orville and Lillian Briggs and Ormal (Whitey) Arneson.
His greatest joy was sharing his love of farming, working in the woods and hunting with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cadott, WI with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating. Inurnment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI following the Service.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of Service Saturday at the Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
