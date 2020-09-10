David Gregory, Champlin, MN formerly of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020 of a heart attack.

David was born on December 17, 1959 to Charles and Ann (Von Haden) Gregory. He grew up in Eau Claire where he found his love for fishing, boating, and the Green Bay Packers. He graduated from North High School class of 1978. David was a very compassionate and caring person. He will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his fiance Thuy Bui, his daughters Tanya Gregory, Tarah(Kevin) Jordahl and six grandchildren, his siblings Stan Gregory, JoAnn (Rick) Mizer and John (Brenda) Gregory.

Visitation 2:00, funeral 3:00 on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel in Columbia Heights, MN. Private burial at a later date.

We love you, Dave.







