David Hendrickson

David "Sparky" Hendrickson passed away on October 12, 2020 at home after a short but hard fought battle with esophageal cancer.
He was born December 6, 1956 to James & Betty (Ryder) Hendrickson in Menomonie and farmed side by side with them until 1999. He then went to work for O&R Equipment until they sold out to Value Implement. In 2005 he started his own mechanic business Sparky's Repair which he did until this past spring when it became too hard for him to work.
Dave married Sharon Radle in 1975 and together they had two daughters. They later divorced. He married Kari Wilk in 1993 and they had a son. They also divorced. He married Michele Seeger in 2006 and got stuck with her until the end. He adopted her children but instead of having more together, they raised cats which wasn't any cheaper but at least they didn't talk back.
Dave also loved music and helped form several bands including Chimney Rock, Skull Fraxure and The Creepers. So many fond memories and friendships were made. It gives us comfort knowing he's jamming once again with fellow band members that went before him.
Dave was a simple man with simple pleasures. Some of his favorite things was having lunch every day with his parents, usually followed by a nap and an episode or two of Gunsmoke. He loved all animals and adopted every stray that wandered into the yard. It was always his dream to lay side by side with wild creatures and become friends. His dream has finally come true. Another of his favorite past times was fishing which he planned on doing a lot of if he ever really retired. He promised Michele he'd find a good spot and would pick her up at the dock when they are together again.
Dave leaves behind his wife Michele and children Melissa (Joseph) Breidung, Kate (Bruce) Weisenbeck, Dustin (Colleen Harmer) Hendrickson, Landon (Tuvara) Webster and Hope Hendrickson. His grandchildren Kallie & Lily Weisenbeck, Karly (Daniel) Gonzalez and Nathan Breidung and his great granddaughter Alaitz Gonzalez. His parents, James & Betty Hendrickson, mother in law, Genevieve Seeger. Brothers Tom (Sherry) Hendrickson and Bill (Shelly) Hendrickson, Sister in law Susan (Robert) Plecko and Barbara Wiedrich. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will especially be missed by his adoring cats, Gya, Spook, Tweeter, Eunice, Stretch, Fuzz, Poundcake, Lynus, Ark and the newest babies Paxil and Valium who brought him so much joy the last days of his life.
He was welcomed home by his grandparents Carl & Minnie Hendrickson, Lawrence & Maxine Ryder and the countless number of fur babies.
Public visitation will be on Monday October 19th from 4pm to 7pm at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Funeral services for Family and Dave's closest friends will be held on Tuesday October 20th at 2pm at St Joseph's Catholic church. Due to COVID, no meal will be served.
The family would like to thank Dr. Balil Naqvi and staff at the Marshfield Cancer Center as well as Heartland Hospice, especially Aaron Fredrick, RN. The kindness, care, compassion and friendship shown to Dave and our family will never be forgotten. You are truly unique.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dunn County Humane Society in Dave's honor.
