Hoehn, David G. age 83 of St Paul, MN passed away Nov. 20, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents Jerry & Dora, 4 siblings, Marion, Geraldine Mathwig, Armond, and Chuck. Survived by his wife of nearly 60 years Gloria, and their children: Kevin (Becky), Cindy Gibson, Todd (Laura), Joel (Shelley), and Tonya (Don) Wilson; 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his twin brother Donald (Eileen), and several nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed his work in road construction retiring at the age of 75, and enjoyed fishing, following the Green Bay Packers, and he was a handyman who could fix most anything.
Private family services were held and he was laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis.
