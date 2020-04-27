|
|
David E. Holderman, Barnabas 71, of Stanley went to be with his loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 23, 2020. David was born on January 4th, 1949 to Earl and Betty Holderman. He grew up in Stanley WI and attended the Stanley Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1968.
David was well known in the Stanley Community. For most of his life he loved to walk, stopping to visit anyone he met along the way. One of his favorite sayings was that Strangers are just friends you haven't met yet. His walking eventually led to a desire to run and in 1992 he participated in and finished the Twin Cities Marathon. David had a kind heart and was always rooting for the underdog and less fortunate. He became a pen pal to countless people throughout his life, from hospitalized children who were hurting to prison inmates.
He adopted the pen pal name Barnabas from the Bible, and it became his second name. His pen collection numbered in the thousands with the support of his many friends who brought him pens from their travels throughout our country and around the world. His life was filled with service to others. He was a volunteer at the Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home for many years, writing letters for patients and reading to them. Some of the most satisfying for him were the 20 years he volunteered as a teachers aide at Faith Christian Academy in Stanley, forever touching the lives of those students. David had memorized the narrative of the birth of Christ from the Book of Luke and recited it countless times at Christmas. He was a huge fan of All Star wrestling, with Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant being his favorites. He knew the answer to every TV Trivia question ever asked. David will always be remembered for his mischievous smile and outgoing personality. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He was a blessing to all of us.
David was the Godfather of Shayla and Sam Gulcynski and Molly Milliren. He was preceded in death by his brother John and his parents Earl and Betty Holderman.
There will be a Graveside Service on Wednesday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery- Stanley. The Rev. Randy VanDeLoo will officiate. A public service will be held at a later date. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020