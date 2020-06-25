David L. Petersen of Hudson, WI went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22nd at the age of 72.

David was born to Otto and Leone Petersen on July 18, 1947. David was an only child and was raised on the Benson family farm in Fairchild WI. His mother Leone was later remarried to Dean Flanegan and they had one son, Steve Flanegan, of Osseo WI. At the age of 18 David served with the 1st Infantry Division in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war from January 1967 thru December of 1968.

David returned from Vietnam and married his High School sweetheart, Mary (Hall) Petersen of Augusta, WI in 1969 and had two sons.

David is survived by his wife Mary (Hall) Petersen, his sons Matthew and Nicole Petersen of Monticello, GA and Mark and Gina Petersen of Rosemount, MN and five grandkids.

David will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held on July 18th at First Covenant Church in River Falls, WI beginning with a visitation at 10:00 A.M with the service to follow at 11:00 A.M. A private burial service with full military honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date. Services entrusted to The O'Connell Family Funeral Homes of Hudson.







