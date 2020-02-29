Home

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
David Maclaughlin

David Maclaughlin Obituary
David C. MacLaughlin, age 83, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Agnes; wife, Marjorie; son, Daryl Eric and daughter-in-law, Lorraine.
David is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Kristine; grandchildren, Jesse (Christina), Kelly, Annaliese, and great-grandchildren Harvey and Harrison.
David spent his career as an Engineer working at several paper mills, Uniroyal, and as an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College. He enjoyed reading and wrote several children's poems which were published in Jack and Jill magazine. He also wrote an Engineering Textbook which remains in publication. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was knowledgeable about Eau Claire history. He will be dearly missed.
There will be no funeral services open to the public.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
