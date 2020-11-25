David Lawrence Ponto "Ponch", 76 of Menomonie, passed away on November 24, 2020, at Mayo Health Systems, Menomonie, with complications due to Covid-19.
Ponch was born July 28, 1944, to Gerhardt and Frances (Kingsley) Ponto. He graduated from Menomonie High School with the Class of 1962. After high school he worked at the Wisconsin Milling Company for 9 years, then worked for 16 years hauling Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer for Moose Halama and other owners. He then started working January 1, 1986 for Jensen Brothers, hauling milk until he retired after 30 years. He was proud of the fact that he only had 3 main jobs and never filled out a job application. He also milked cows part time after he retired and helped out some of his friends with field work. He loved hauling milk and really missed his patrons.
Ponch was married in 1968 to Sue Stai and had two sons, Chad and Troy. They later divorced. He married Nancy Evenson on June 13, 1981. Together they had many adventures but one of their favorites was camping at Big Swedes in Lake Holcombe. Ponch also enjoyed playing softball in the summer, shuffleboard in the winter and a good round of golf. Of course, he always loved a cold Busch Light. He had so many friends and even though his moto was "I'm not out to make friends", he shared many good times with them. Ponch also loved spending time with his family for all types of events and occasions. One of his favorites was watching his granddaughter show cattle at the Dunn County Fair - he was a large fixture there during this time to give her tips, help and chat with many friends and fair goers. Ponch enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. His fun loving ways and great sense of humor will be missed by many.
Ponch is predeceased by his mother and father, his father-in-law, Milt Evenson, his brother-in-law Dick Emmert, sister-in-law Rhonda Schneider and brother-in-law Dan Evenson.
He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 39 years, his sons Chad (Jen) Ponto and Troy (Jackie) Ponto. His grandchildren, Andrew (Chelsea) Miller, Brooke Ponto, Allison (Tanner Path) Ponto, Colton Ponto and Paige Ponto. He is also survived by his great granddaughter Dakota Miller, his sister Mary Emmert and her children, Jay (Nancy) Emmert and Jan (Bob) Fehr. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Alice Evenson, brother-in-law Tom Schneider, sister-in-law Judy (Paul) Gabriel, brothers-in-law John (Karen) Evenson and Bob (Kari) Evenson and his special Godchild, Brittany Stai. Also numerous nieces and nephews and many friends and relatives.
We would like to thank the precious, hardworking nurses and doctors that took care of Ponch and showed so much compassion to him and our family. We would also like to thank all his doctors and nurses from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. They too gave him excellent care over the years.
Because Covid-19 has damaged our family, we would like to wait until all of our friends and relatives can safely attend a celebration of life for Ponch in the summer of 2021. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
