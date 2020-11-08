David Thomas Rada, (68), of Chetek passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, October 17th, 2020.

David was born on May 12th, 1952, to Esther and Cyrus Rada in Bloomer, WI.

David went on and had 4 beautiful children (Benny, Thomas, Matthew & Chaslynn) and later in life met the love of his life, Kari. David has many things in his life that he loved (fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, spending time at the cabin) but nothing brought him more joy then spending time with his family. Many times, people told him that he was co-dependent on his children but really it was so important to him that they knew how much he loved them and his wife. His perfect day was sitting together with his wife and kids just enjoying their company. Many people described David as someone who was a hard worker, honest, respected, had integrity, loyal, full of laughs, a listening ear and a heart full of gold. He gave tough love when they needed it, but he loved people unconditionally and wanted to do whatever he could to impact the lives of others. You could pick up the phone and know that no matter what the reason for the call was - love was on the other end of the phone. He will truly be missed every single day.

David is celebrated in life by his wife, Kari Hartman-Rada, Chetek, WI; His four children, Benny (Tina) Bungartz, Chetek, WI, Thomas Rada, Eau Claire, WI, Matthew Rada, Eau Claire, WI, Chaslynn Rada, Eau Claire, WI, Grandson, Mason Bungartz, Brothers, Joe & Diane (Blondie) Rada, Bloomer, WI, Don (Poncho) & Patty Rada, Bloomer, WI and many other family, friends and loved one.

David was preceded in death by his father Cyril, mother Esther, and sibling's sister Mary Partlow, Cecelia (Sis), Esther (Snooki), sister-in-law Lucy Ann, Brothers, Bertram, Thomas.

A celebration of life is planned for Nove

mber 7th, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek.

As a respect of the current situations, we will ask that everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing.

Following the Celebration of Life please join the family for a warm meal and continued fellowship at the Chetek Area Alano Club, 216 Stout Street, Chetek.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







