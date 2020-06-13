David Sanford

David Allen Sanford passed away February 17, 2020 at Daytona Beach, FL due to heart failure.

David was born June 15, 1940 in Ladysmith, WI. He was the oldest of six children of Charles Ellis Sanford and Evelyn (Pickering) Sanford.

David graduated from the University of WI, Eau Claire with a degree in chemistry and math. He started his career as a Chemical Engineer at National Presto Industries before embarking on his own entrepreneurial (ad)ventures, including establishing one of the first chemical waste recycling facilities in the nation, Waste Research and Reclamation, Inc. and 17 start-up businesses and partnerships with both family and friends.

An outgoing, gregarious and beautiful man with an infectious smile and laugh. David was an avid jokester and storyteller, says his grandchildren; a loving and generous father with high expectations, says his grateful children; a collector of treasures, says his wife; a great friend, a good guy to talk to and a wise advisor to all he encountered. In his later years, David enjoyed spending time with his family at his lake cabin, volunteering in many ways, hunting for treasures at his favorite flea markets, reading, gardening, wood carving and sharing his Christian faith with everyone he met. His oversized heart spent a lifetime helping and counseling others. The love he shared can never be adequately returned, it can only be passed on.

Dave is survived by Audrey, his wife of 58 years, Sheldon and Joe Kranz of Chippewa Falls, Douglas and daughter Audrianna of Madison, and Sheridon, Dr. Daniel Sauer, Aviva and David of Munich, Germany. His siblings, Philip and Myrna Sanford, Carolyn Bauch, Dorys Sanford and Barbara Pospisil. He was preceded in death by his daughter Shannon, his parents, and brother Nathan.

A celebration of his life was held at Port Orange Christian Church in Port Orange Florida, February 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the University of WI, Shannon Sanford Memorial Fund, 100 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Christian Harbor Youth Camp, Holcombe, WI 54745.

Happy 80th Birthday Dave!







