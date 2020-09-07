1/1
David Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David John Schultz, 73, of Cooks Valley, went to his forever home with Jesus on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born August 3, 1947, in Menomonie, WI, to Eugene and Leone (Williams) Schultz. He was a 1966 graduate of Menomonie High School and worked several years for the DNR.
Dave married Jacqueline Mattison of Menomonie in 1968 and they had two children, Troy and Heidi. They later divorced and Dave married Patricia Sykora of Bloomer in 1987. Dave worked 42 years at Swiss Miss in Menomonie and retired in 2010. He and Pat moved to Bloomer in 2012 near her family farm.
Dave was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bloomer and served on the board. He enjoyed golfing, senior bowling, fishing, the grandkids & great grandkids, and camping at Moon Lake. Dave faced many physical challenges in life starting with spina bifida at birth, polio, and whooping cough as a boy. He overcame and coped with many of those problems as he aged and eagerly awaited the day he would trade in this worn out body for a new one in heaven; one that would not have to battle cancer.
Please consider donating to caringbridge.org or Mayo Clinic Hospice who did a tremendous job of keeping him comfortable and cared for.
Dave is survived by his wife, Pat of 33 years; his daughter, Heidi Schultz; two sisters, Laurie (Bob) Weisser and Amy (Jeff) Luther; five grandchildren, Cory (Kayla) Schultz, Chelsie (Jaden) Gilbertson, Trevor Valdez, Thomas and Breeana Mittlestadt; four great-grandchildren, Emmett and Lydia Schultz, and Deegan and Ellie Gilbertson. Also, by four brothers-in-law, Paul (Barb) Sykora, Dennis Sykora, Bill (Jane) Sykora, and Chuck (Dawn) Sykora; three sisters-in-law, Dort (Dan) Lee, Esther (Kevin) Knudson, and Joan (Ed) Stuart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Troy; sister, Kathy Kuesel; many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bloomer with Pastor James Strand officiating. This service will be broadcast live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Cooks Valley.
Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences and memories online at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved