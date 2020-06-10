David Soden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Soden, 77 years young, passed away May 27, 2020. He was born August 15, 1942, to Milo and Ruth (Stewart) Soden.
David had been employed with HVAC most of his adult life.
David had a passion for throwing darts and was known as the "1" dart player. You could find him throwing darts, cooking, gardening, bowling and enjoying his beers with family and friends.
He is survived by his significant other, Kim Schultz of 32 years; Kim's son, Gregory Schultz; David's daughter, Dulci (Robbie) of Colorado; sons, Trevor of Eau Claire, Eric (Angie) of Texas; sister, Donna (Tony) Polus; brother, Dale (Marilyn) of Maryland; grandchildren, Dillan, Mariah, Trenton and Lindsey Schultz, Mellissa and Tyler Soden, Nakita, Nicole; 5 great-grandchildren; he is further survived by many special Aunts and Uncles.
David is preceded in death by his parents Milo and Ruth.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held August 16, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hallie Sportsman's Club (2910 109th st Chippewa Falls, Wi 54729).
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved