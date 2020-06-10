David A. Soden, 77 years young, passed away May 27, 2020. He was born August 15, 1942, to Milo and Ruth (Stewart) Soden.
David had been employed with HVAC most of his adult life.
David had a passion for throwing darts and was known as the "1" dart player. You could find him throwing darts, cooking, gardening, bowling and enjoying his beers with family and friends.
He is survived by his significant other, Kim Schultz of 32 years; Kim's son, Gregory Schultz; David's daughter, Dulci (Robbie) of Colorado; sons, Trevor of Eau Claire, Eric (Angie) of Texas; sister, Donna (Tony) Polus; brother, Dale (Marilyn) of Maryland; grandchildren, Dillan, Mariah, Trenton and Lindsey Schultz, Mellissa and Tyler Soden, Nakita, Nicole; 5 great-grandchildren; he is further survived by many special Aunts and Uncles.
David is preceded in death by his parents Milo and Ruth.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held August 16, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hallie Sportsman's Club (2910 109th st Chippewa Falls, Wi 54729).
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.