David Stewart

David P. Stewart, 71 of Madison, formerly of Stanley, died October 16, 2020 at UW Hospital-Madison. He was born on December 17, 1948 in Marshfield to the late Robert T and Ruth Ilene (Koile) Stewart. Dave's family moved to Stanley in 1952 when his father accepted a position as Meat Department Manager of the Farmers Store. He grew up on Second Avenue enjoying the small town environment and friends here, graduating from SBHS in 1967.

After a short time with Presto Industries in Eau Claire, Dave moved to Madison where he enjoyed working for Shopko in the Sporting Goods Dept. He quickly adapted to the bigger city and had exceptional acceptance of everyone. In his later years he worked for several floral companies that he really loved. He was known as the "flower man" because of all the smiles he brought to so many when he shared bouquets to brighten people's' day.

He loved the open air: cycles, convertibles, outdoor sports, marathons, tennis, skiing, swimming, to name a few enjoying them with family and best friend Judy Eckert, who passed away in 2015 of MS.

Dave made his way to Stanley every other Sunday, without fail, to take his mom to church. He never forgot family birthdays and always gave Xmas gifts to each family member. He had a marvelous sense of humor and was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. Dave was a dedicated member of the Bashford United Methodist Church where he served as Head Usher and helped out with church maintenance.

Dave will always be remembered for his love of and faith in God, humorous and witty personality, his generosity and kindness to everyone and his loyalty to friends, family, and his faith.

He is survived by his siblings, Ruth Alice (Dick) Korn, Ed (Bonnie) Stewart, Stanley, Doris (Steve) Manier Neillsville, many nieces and nephews and great Nieces and nephews, Aunts Mary Lou Brandt, Florida, and Helen (Gary) Rohde, Hudson, plus many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a nephew Jason Alan Manier.

A service will be held at a later date due to Covid.

Plombon Funeral Home is handling arrangements







